CM Palaniswami allocates Rs 2,363 crore for Pongal gift hampers

CHENNAI: The State government has sanctioned Rs 2,363.13 crore for Pongal gift hampers to rice cardholders, giving effect to the announcement made by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

A G.O. said though the estimated cost stands at Rs 2,245.85 crore, the expenditure may increase to Rs 2,363.13 crore as the government has extended the deadline for conversion of ‘sugar cards’ to ‘rice cards’.

The gift hampers will comprise Rs 1,000, one kg raw rice, one kg sugar, a two-feet long sugarcane, 20 gm cashew, 20 gm raisins and 5 gm of cardamom.