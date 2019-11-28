DMK afraid of facing civic body polls, trying to scuttle process: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR/RANIPET: Asserting that the civic body polls would be held in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the principal opposition party, DMK, of scuttling the poll process out of fear of facing elections.

Addressing the inaugural function of two new districts, Tirupathur and Ranipet, he made a no holds barred attack on DMK president MK Stalin over his remarks against AIADMK on holding the civic body polls.

“AIADMK has never been afraid of facing polls, from the time of party founder MGR to Jayalalithaa. Even now, we have no qualms over the civic body elections. But the DMK is afraid of facing the elections,” he flayed.

Training his guns on Stalin, the Chief Minister said he was creating confusion among the public and attempting to scuttle the conduct of the civic body elections, by instigating certain persons to move the court against holding the polls. “What he has been doing is nothing but creating confusion among the public. They had scuttled the civic body polls earlier by approaching courts regarding reservation. Even now, they are doing it,” Palaniswami lashed.

Pointing out that an all-party meeting was convened by the state election commission in Chennai on Thursday, he said the autonomous body has already set in motion the process for holding the elections.

He sought to denounce the statement of opposition parties that civic body polls would not be held because of creation of new districts, but the polls could be held as per the 2019 delimitation of wards.

Boasting of the victory posted in the recent bypolls in Nanguneri and Vikkiravandi Assembly segments, Palaniswami, who is also the co-coordinator of AIADMK, asserted that even in 2021 elections to Assembly, his party would emerge victorious retaining power.

The Chief Minister blamed the principal opposition party's leader of unleashing a misinformation campaign against his government, by covering up the fact that Tamil Nadu had been making strident improvements in almost all the sectors.

“Our government has performed better in catapulting Tamil Nadu on top of other states in development and growth. We have been winning krishi karman award for achievement in food production, we recorded 49 per cent enrollment in higher education. We have made a fund allocation of Rs. 28,957 crore to education sector alone,” he noted.

Palaniswami took credit for bringing six government medical colleges on a trot to the State and sought the Centre permission for three more. This could materialise only because the government adopted a cordial and friendly approach with the Centre.

Dismissing the criticism of DMK over his party forging alliance with BJP, Palaniswami recalled that the opposition party too had been in BJP alliance and enjoyed power at the Centre. “You have no locus standi to criticise us for forging alliance with BJP because you had switched alliance with both Congress and BJP to share power at the Centre throwing the ideology in the wind,” he said.