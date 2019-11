By PTI

CHENNAI: The State headquarters of the DMK, the main opposition in Tamil Nadu, here received a hoax bomb call on Thursday, police said.

Following the call, the premises of the headquarters, "Anna Arivalayam," was thoroughly checked by police. "It is no doubt a hoax call," a police officer told PTI.

Sniffer dogs were also used and nothing suspicious was found, he said, adding the identity of the caller was being established.

