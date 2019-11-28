Four men arrested for raping woman, murdering her friend

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Thermal police on Monday arrested four men for raping a 31-year-old woman and murdering one of their friends on November 23.

According to sources, the incident happened when the victim, a widow and resident of Oomangalam, was returning with her relative Surender after shopping at the Vadalur market. Around 8 pm, Surender had stopped the vehicle near a deserted area as the victim wanted to relieve herself.

S Latha, inspector of Neyveli Thermal station, said, “After she relieved herself near the bushes, two unknown men spotted her talking to Surendar. One of them attacked Surendar with a wooden log and chased him away, while another man dragged the victim to the bushes and took turns to rape her. And four other men, who got to know about this, joined the other two in raping the woman.”

“As per the statement given by the victim, it seems a fight broke out between the accused, during which an accused, Prakash (26), was beaten to death by his friends. The accused then fled leaving the woman at the spot. The woman later filed a complaint at the station,” added the inspector.



The four arrested suspects were identified as S Karthik (23), M Sathish Kumar (23), C Rajadurai (25) and A Sivabalan (22).