Madras High Court upholds dismissal of ‘108’ ambulance driver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld orders of the management of ‘108’ ambulance service organisation dismissing a driver from service for misconduct.



The charges against the delinquent employee are grave in nature and the level of discipline to be maintained in ambulance service, compared to other organisations is entirely different. The discipline, undoubtedly, must be high in nature. Therefore, the gravity of the charges are to be decided in comparison with the service to be provided with reference to the nature of the service and its importance, Justice SM Subramanian observed.

The charge against R Saravanan was that he had swindled a portion of money kept by the attendant of an accident victim at Kulithalai in April 2014. By an order, the State Head of Operations, GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) at Teynampet dismissed him after following the formalities.

However, the Assistant Commissioner of Labour at Teynampet, by an order dated November 16, 2017, refused approval of the dismissal of the driver. Hence, the present petition.

Allowing it, the judge observed that ambulance service is sensitive. Timely service to the needy is the prime object of the scheme. Thus, any indiscipline or lapses are to be construed grave in nature.

Thus, the Labour Commissioner had erroneously arrived at the conclusion, the judge said and set it aside.