Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court upholds dismissal of ‘108’ ambulance driver

THE Madras High Court has upheld orders of the management of ‘108’ ambulance service organisation dismissing a driver from service for misconduct.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld orders of the management of ‘108’ ambulance service organisation dismissing a driver from service for misconduct.

The charges against the delinquent employee are grave in nature and the level of discipline to be maintained in ambulance service, compared to other organisations is entirely different. The discipline, undoubtedly, must be high in nature. Therefore, the gravity of the charges are to be decided in comparison with the service to be provided with reference to the nature of the service and its importance, Justice SM Subramanian observed.

The charge against R Saravanan was that he had swindled a portion of money kept by the attendant of an accident victim at Kulithalai in April 2014. By an order, the State Head of Operations, GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) at Teynampet dismissed him after following the formalities. 
However, the Assistant Commissioner of Labour at Teynampet, by an order dated November 16, 2017, refused approval of the dismissal of the driver. Hence, the present petition.

Allowing it, the judge observed that ambulance service is sensitive. Timely service to the needy is the prime object of the scheme. Thus, any indiscipline or lapses are to be construed grave in nature. 
Thus, the Labour Commissioner had erroneously arrived at the conclusion, the judge said and set it aside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp