Shallot prices in Tiruchy highest in decade as supply drops

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With basal rot disease affecting crops, there has been a drastic drop in the arrival of shallots (sambar onions) to Gandhi Market, resulting in skyrocketing prices in Tiruchy. Shallot prices have reached a whopping Rs 120 a kg, the highest in a decade in Gandhi Market.

With the price increasing, most consumers have removed shallots from their shopping lists, according to traders.

The overall requirements of Gandhi Market for shallots are being met by local farmers from parts of Tiruchy and Perambalur.

Due to copious rainfall in the delta region, except for Tiruchy, a major portion of shallot cultivation became infected with fungal diseases in Perambalur.

This led to the drop in supply even as demand remained steady. Over the past month, the price has been on the rise.

In early November, the price stood at Rs 60 - Rs 80 per kilo, which has since soared to Rs 120 to Rs 140, depending on the grade of the vegetable.

CPI urge government to control prices

CPI has urged the State government to control prices of onion. Party State secretary R Mutharasan said the price hike was causing great hardship to the public.

The government should sell onions at all fair price shops. He appreciated the DGP JK Tripathy for ordering that all communications in the department will be in Tamil. Similar steps should be taken by other departments, he said.