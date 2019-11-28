Home States Tamil Nadu

Shallot prices in Tiruchy highest in decade as supply drops

In early November, the price stood at Rs 60 - Rs 80 per kilo, which has since soared to Rs 120 to Rs 140, depending on the grade of the vegetable.

Published: 28th November 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

The prices of onion and shallot have increased.

The prices of onion and shallot have increased. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With basal rot disease affecting crops, there has been a drastic drop in the arrival of shallots (sambar onions) to Gandhi Market, resulting in skyrocketing prices in Tiruchy. Shallot prices have reached a whopping Rs 120 a kg, the highest in a decade in Gandhi Market.

With the price increasing, most consumers have removed shallots from their shopping lists, according to traders.

The overall requirements of Gandhi Market for shallots are being met by local farmers from parts of Tiruchy and Perambalur.

Due to copious rainfall in the delta region, except for Tiruchy, a major portion of shallot cultivation became infected with fungal diseases in Perambalur.

This led to the drop in supply even as demand remained steady. Over the past month, the price has been on the rise.

In early November, the price stood at Rs 60 - Rs 80 per kilo, which has since soared to Rs 120 to Rs 140, depending on the grade of the vegetable.

CPI urge government to control prices

CPI has urged the State government to control prices of onion. Party State secretary R Mutharasan said the price hike was causing great hardship to the public.

The government should sell onions at all fair price shops. He appreciated the DGP JK Tripathy for ordering that all communications in the department will be in Tamil. Similar steps should be taken by other departments, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
price rise Shallot Tiruchy shallot prices
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp