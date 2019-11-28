TN govt announces timetable for its first-ever Class 5 & 8 board exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public exams for students in class 8 will begin on March 30 and in class 5 on April 15, according to a statement issued by the School Education Department on Thursday. Students from these classes, will write a public exam for the first time.

The exam for both classes will happen for a duration of two hours and students will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper and fill up particulars such as name and roll number. The exam will be held between 10 am and 12.15 pm.

Class 8 public exam schedule March 30--Tamil

April 2--English

April 8-- Mathematics

April 15-- Science

April 17-- Social Science Class 5 public exam schedule April 15-- Tamil

April 17-- English

April 20-- Mathematics

Students from class 8, will write exams in five subjects: Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. The last exam will be conducted on April 17, according to the statement.

Students from class 5 will have three exams, each on Tamil, English and Mathematics alone. The exam will end on April 20.

Students will write their board exams in the same school they are studying in this academic year, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, speaking at the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday.

"Training will be provided for all students for three years to help them perform well in their board exams. Further, no student will be detained in that time period," he said.