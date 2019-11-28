Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt announces timetable for its first-ever Class 5 & 8 board exams

The exam for both classes will happen for a duration of two hours and students will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper and fill up particulars such as name and roll number.

Published: 28th November 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a classroom in Kerala used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public exams for students in class 8 will begin on March 30 and in class 5 on April 15, according to a statement issued by the School Education Department on Thursday. Students from these classes, will write a public exam for the first time.

The exam for both classes will happen for a duration of two hours and students will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper and fill up particulars such as name and roll number. The exam will be held between 10 am and 12.15 pm.

Class 8 public exam schedule

March 30--Tamil
April 2--English
April 8-- Mathematics
April 15-- Science
April 17-- Social Science

Class 5 public exam schedule

April 15-- Tamil
April 17-- English
April 20-- Mathematics

Students from class 8, will write exams in five subjects: Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. The last exam will be conducted on April 17, according to the statement.

Students from class 5 will have three exams, each on Tamil, English and Mathematics alone. The exam will end on April 20.

Students will write their board exams in the same school they are studying in this academic year, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, speaking at the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday.

"Training will be provided for all students for three years to help them perform well in their board exams. Further, no student will be detained in that time period," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Class 5 board exams Class board exams board exams timetable
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp