TN's rights in Thenpennai river will be protected: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Tamil Nadu government will take constructive steps to protect the rights of the State in Thenpennai river by consulting legal luminaries, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the inaugural function of Tirupathur district on Thursday.

As Karnataka government continued to carry out construction works for a dam across Markandeya River, a tributary of Thenpennai river, Tamil Nadu moved an interim petition before the Supreme Court on July 2, this year, demanding a stay. An experienced lawyer was hired for presenting Tamil Nadu's cause in the court, Palaniswami said.

He added, however, the court without heeding to our plea, directed to approach the Centre within four weeks for setting up a tribunal.

“The original petition filed by Tamil Nadu is still pending. The next hearing will be on January 10 next year. We will consult legal luminaries on the order of the apex court issued on November 14 and take constructive steps to save the interests of the farmers and the people depending upon Thenpennai river and protect the rights of the State,” he promised.

The Chief Minister noted that the Centre had postponed tabling the dam safety bill in Parliament due to the plea made by the State government on implementing the act without harming our interests.