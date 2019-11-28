'Water bells' start ringing in Karaikal schools

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Schools in Karaikal district from Monday started using 'water bells' to emphasise the importance of drinking water for students.

The bells serve as reminders for children in schools to drink water. The 167 schools in Karaikal now allow the students to drink water during class hours to prevent dehydration and illness and increase their attentiveness in classes.

Speaking to TNIE, Karaikal Chief Educational Officer A Ally said, "All students are being asked to bring clean water in bottles to school. We would arrange for containers with water in classrooms for those who could not bring water. Teachers would ensure students adhere to guidelines."

There are 101 government schools, seven government-aided schools and 60 private schools in Karaikal district, which will start adopting this practise which is followed in States like Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

According to the existing schedule, government schools in Karaikal district start at 9.30 am.

After the first two classes, schools would break for a 10-minute recess from 11.15 am to 11.25 am. The third and fourth periods would follow.

Then, there is a lunch break for 65 minutes from 12.55 pm to 2 pm.

The fifth, sixth and seventh periods then take place before classes end at 4.15 pm.

Now, there will be four water bells during school hours. They will ring at 10.40 am 12.20 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm. Students would be allowed to drink water for two minutes. There are extensions of overall school time due to the four water breaks, and the breaks are given during class hours.

There are chances of extensions in private schools.

Officials said all 101 government schools in Karaikal have reverse osmosis (R.O)-aided water vending systems on their premises to facilitate the availability of clean drinking water.

"The Education Department has been asked to sensitise all students about the importance of drinking sufficient water and ensure access to safe drinking water facilities within school premises," said Karaikal District Collector A Vikranth Raja