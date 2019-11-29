23-year-old murders grandmother, robs earring

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 23-year-old man was, on Thursday, arrested for murdering his grandmother and robbing her of one sovereign gold earrings near Devanampattu village here. Police sources said P Selvam, a wage labourer, hit N Saroja, his 65-year-old grandmother, with a stone on Wednesday at around 10.30 pm. He had gone to her seeking money two days ago. However, Saroja was said to have told him that she did not have any money. On Wednesday, he murdered the woman and fled with the one-sovereign earrings she was wearing.

Saroja was looking after her pregnant daughter Kannagi, who is speech-impaired. On Wednesday night, on hearing Kannagi’s cries, the neighbours rushed to her house and found Saroja dead in a pool of blood. On information, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. They sent the body to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy, police sources said.

Selvam along with his wife was living separately. His parents are residing at Kalairaipadi village in Chengam. The police launched a search and nabbed Selvam near Chengam on Thursday. Kalasapakkam police registered a case against the accused under section 302 (murder) and section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC.