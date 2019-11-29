April to be testing time for students of class 5, 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Public exams for students in class 8 will begin on March 30 and for those in class 5 on April 15, a school education department release said on Thursday. Students from these classes will write a public exam for the first time. Exams for both classes will be for two hours and students will be given 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper and fill up particulars such as name and roll number. The exams will be held between 10 am and 12:15 pm.

Students of class 8, will write exams in five subjects: Tamil,English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. The last exam will be on April 17. Students of class 5 will have three exams, Tamil, English and Mathematics alone. The exam will end on April 20.“Training will be given for all students for three years to help them perform well in their board exams. Further, no student will be detained in that time period,” School Education minister KA Sengottaiyan said.