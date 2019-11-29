DMK moves Supreme Court for polls after delimitation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that may delay elections to local bodies further, DMK on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a directive to the State Election Commission “to carry out the delimitation, reservation and rotation process and fulfil all other legal requirements before issuing any election notification and conducting elections.”

Already, the DMK has filed representation before the State Election Commission (SEC) to notify the elections to local bodies only after completing the delimitation process in the five newly-created districts.

DMK representatives, earlier in the day, attending an all-party meeting, convened by SEC, reiterated the demand and said they did not get any satisfactory reply in this regard from the Commission.

The DMK which vehemently opposed the ordinance issued for conducting indirect elections to heads of local bodies - municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats last week, did not oppose this move in its petition. On November 19, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition from SEC, directed the Commission to notify the elections before December 13. Last time, the elections to local bodies were scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19, 2016.