Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK moves Supreme Court for polls after delimitation

Last time, the elections to local bodies were scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19, 2016.   

Published: 29th November 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that may delay elections to local bodies further, DMK on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a directive to the State Election Commission “to carry out the delimitation, reservation and rotation process and fulfil all other legal requirements before issuing any election notification and conducting elections.”

Already, the DMK has filed representation before the State Election Commission (SEC) to notify the elections to local bodies only after completing the delimitation process in the five newly-created districts.  
DMK representatives, earlier in the day, attending an all-party meeting, convened by SEC, reiterated the demand and said they did not get any satisfactory reply in this regard from the Commission. 

The DMK which vehemently opposed the ordinance issued for conducting indirect elections to heads of local bodies - municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats last week, did not oppose this move in its petition. On November 19, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition from SEC, directed the Commission to notify the elections before December 13. Last time, the elections to local bodies were scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19, 2016.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Supreme Court
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp