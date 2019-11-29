Man arrested for making bomb hoax call to DMK headquarters 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, when the police control room received a call that a bomb was planted on the campus.

However, later police found it was a hoax call and arrested a 37-year old man.

cc On Thursday, after the police control room received a call that a bomb was planted in Anna Arivalayam, the bombs squads and sniffer dogs were immediately pressed into service.

Police personnel also made a thorough check and found that the bomb threat letter was indeed a hoax.

With the mobile network location, police traced Ganeshan.

Police said the man confessed that he was in an inebriated condition when he made the call.