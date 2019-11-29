My way or highway: Man climbs tower in protest, forces cops to register his complaint

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 42-year-old man climbed a mobile phone tower in an attempt to draw police attention on his complaint at Thiruvallur Thottam in Tirupur on Thursday evening.

According to police, Nesamani (42), a resident of IN Nagar, was working as an accountant at a temple on Kongu Main Road. A few weeks ago, he was fired on charges of malpractice.

However, he refuted the charges and filed a complaint against the temple officials with the Tirupur North Police.

On Thursday, he climbed the tower claiming that the police were delaying action on his plaint. On information, the police and fire service personnel reached the spot. However, he climbed down only after the police assured action on his complaint.