NEET: Medico’s father asked to appear for probe

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court told the father of a medical student to appear before the CB-CID on Friday morning for inquiry in connection with the NEET-impersonation scam.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court told the father of a medical student to appear before the CB-CID on Friday morning for inquiry in connection with the NEET-impersonation scam. The Court was hearing anticipatory bail petitions filed by them. Justice GR Swaminathan gave the direction to one V Ravikumar after the CB-CID produced reports showing that the thumb impression and other finger prints of Ravikumar’s son did not match with those obtained at the examination hall. 

He gave the direction as an opportunity to Ravikumar to reveal the truth to the officers. The case has been adjourned to Friday. Ravikumar submitted in the petition that there was an error in his son’s NEET hall ticket with regard to photograph and that they had notified the same to authorities concerned prior to the examination.

He claimed that his son was permitted to write the examination only after due verification at the examination hall. However, the CB-CID put them under scanner suspecting that they might have engaged an imposter, Ravikumar stated and sought anticipatory bail.

Opportunity to reveal truth
Justice G R Swaminathan the direction as an opportunity to Ravikumar, the student’s father, to reveal truth to officers. The case has been adjourned to Friday

