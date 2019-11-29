Officials transfer midday meal staff in Pollachi for cooking 'unhygienic' food in school

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme transferred three-noon meal staff in Pollachi on Wednesday, after they were found to be cooking unhygienic food in Kulli Chittipalayam Union Primary School.



An official from the School Education Department said that more than 70 students were studying in the school.

Official added that for the past few days, three non-meal staff were found to be serving food to students cooked in an unhygienic environment.

The issue was raised after the school teachers found this and complained it to the district educational officers. Some of the students also informed their parents about the quality of the food.



Parents, who got to know about this issue, thronged the school on Monday. Later the Vadakkipalayam police came to the spot and held talks with the parents and assured that action would be taken against those involved.



"Following this, officials from social welfare and nutritious meal programme on Tuesday inquired about the issue and transferred the three-noon meal staff to different schools on Wednesday. During the inquiry, the officials found that the staff had been cooking food in an unhygienic manner.

"After that, noon meal organiser Sagunthalaveni was transferred to A Sangampalayam Panchayat Union Primary School, cook Rajamani was transferred to Vadakkipalayam Panchayat Union Middle School and the helper Arukaani was transferred to C Gopalapuram Panchayat Union Primary School," the official added.