Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials transfer midday meal staff in Pollachi for cooking 'unhygienic' food in school

Official added that for the past few days, three non-meal staff were found to be serving food to students cooked in an unhygienic environment.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme transferred three-noon meal staff in Pollachi on Wednesday, after they were found to be cooking unhygienic food in Kulli Chittipalayam Union Primary School.

An official from the School Education Department said that more than 70 students were studying in the school.

Official added that for the past few days, three non-meal staff were found to be serving food to students cooked in an unhygienic environment.

The issue was raised after the school teachers found this and complained it to the district educational officers. Some of the students also informed their parents about the quality of the food.
 
Parents, who got to know about this issue, thronged the school on Monday. Later the Vadakkipalayam police came to the spot and held talks with the parents and assured that action would be taken against those involved.

"Following this, officials from social welfare and nutritious meal programme on Tuesday inquired about the issue and transferred the three-noon meal staff to different schools on Wednesday. During the inquiry, the officials found that the staff had been cooking food in an unhygienic manner.

"After that, noon meal organiser Sagunthalaveni was transferred to A Sangampalayam Panchayat Union Primary School, cook Rajamani was transferred to Vadakkipalayam Panchayat Union Middle School and the helper Arukaani was transferred to C Gopalapuram Panchayat Union Primary School," the official added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Pollachi schools Midday meal scheme tamil nadu
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp