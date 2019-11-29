Salem Maoists move Madras HC seeking bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two suspected Maoists from Salem, arrested by the Q-Branch CID in 2016, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking bail.

The duo had been arrested on charges that they belonged to a banned organisation, CPI (Maoist).



Justice G R Swaminathan adjourned the case to December 9. During the hearing, counsel appearing for the petitioners sought details from the State on its Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court against the permission granted to the petitioners to cross-examine the witnesses in the trial court.

However, no interim directions were passed in that regard.



The petitioners, M Kala and S Chandra, allegedly recruited cadres for the organization at Vengamedu in Karur. They are now lodged in Tiruchy Women Prison.