Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu school students to have one-hour physical activity every day

School education minister says the aim is to promote fitness and wellness of the students.

Published: 29th November 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Chennai: Students will soon get to practice physical activities for an hour a day, according to a circular issued by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Thursday. The announcement comes a day after the School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that students will start their day with 15 minutes of physical exercise.

The one hour of physical activity will be split into a 15 minute session before the daily morning assembly and 45 minutes after school hours, the circular said. So far students only get two 45 minutes physical education classes in a week.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he urged the Chief Educational Officers in all the districts to take the idea forward. The aim of this initiative is to promote fitness and wellness among students in addition to building their personality, team work and leadership skills.

Further, dedicating time for physical activities will lighten the mood of students and help them to focus better on education as well, the circular observed. "Through this initiative, we can also motivate students to participate in district and State level sports competitions," it said.

Students will be made to participate in physical activities such as sports, dance, games, yoga and physical education can be encouraged using the help of physical education instructors at schools. However, school teachers are confused about how to implement this initiative.

"If we allow students to play for 15 minutes just before assembly, they will find it very difficult to concentrate after that," said J Sharmila, a class 5 science teacher from a private school in the city. She added that many schools close by 3 pm, when it is still sunny. "It will be difficult to implement it on a daily basis," she said.

K Maran, a Mathematics teacher said that students from classes 10,11 and 12 will not be able to engage in physical activity after school hours as they have special classes to prepare for public exams. "Students from five different classes will have public exams from this year. So pulling them out of special classes to do physical activity may have an impact on their performance. Many students also leave for private tuition or other extra-curricular classes after school. It will be hard to retain them," he said.

Another hurdle to this initiative is lack of space to play, said PK Ilamaran, the leader of Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association. "Majority of the schools do not have playgrounds. So where will we make students play?" he asked. In addition to this he said that the government should employ more teachers to carry out these additional
duties as majority of their time gets consumed by this leaving little time for subject education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
physical activities for students TN School Education Department School students education
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp