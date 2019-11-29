Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur collector meets elderly sisters with demonetised notes, assures monthly pension

The two sisters had saved around Rs 46,000 in rice bags fearing the money will be squandered by their relatives.

Tiruppur collector Vijayakarthikeyan presenting the G.O to Rangammal and Thangammal.

Tiruppur collector Vijayakarthikeyan presenting the G.O to Rangammal and Thangammal. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

After news about two elderly sisters saving Rs 46,000 in demonetised notes spread, Tiruppur collector Vijayakarthikeyan K had tweeted on November 28 that he will meet the women and help them get their pensions.

Staying true to his words, he met the old women, aged over 70 years. The collector assured that the government will bear the medical expenses of the two. As he had tweeted, the collector also enrolled them into senior citizen pension programme.

Earlier, it was reported that, Rangammal (75) and Thangammal (78) -- the residents of Poomalur in Palladam -- who have been through their thick and thin together, were taken aback when they realised that the money they scrimped and saved of the Rs 100 - Rs 150 wage they got by rearing cattle had ceased to be legal tenders.

Their families only recently learned that the two had secretly put away around Rs 46,000 (Rangammal has Rs 24,000 and Thangammal around Rs 22,000) for their funeral and grandchildren.

However, they had saved the wrong set of notes - the banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes - for their old age and funeral.

The collector had also got in touch with the RBI to check if the notes can be exchanged but said "it was not possible."

(With ENS inputs)

Comments(1)

  • Kannan Iyyengar
    Bravo
    10 hours ago reply
