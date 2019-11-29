Transgender persons snatch wallet from site supervisor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pondy Bazaar police have launched search for three transgender persons, who allegedly entered an under-construction site in T Nagar and snatched the supervisor’s wallet around Wednesday 5 pm. G Natesan of Kodungaiyur was overseeing the works at Balaji Avenue when the trio approached him and asked him `10 for their blessing. When Natesan took out his wallet, they snatched it and fled the spot.

The supervisor, in his police complaint, said that the wallet contained `5,300 cash, a debit card and government identity cards.