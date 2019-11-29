UGC panel to decide fees in deemed universities

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Deemed-to-be-universities would no longer be able to fix fee for courses offered by them as fee committee(s) to be constituted by UGC would regulate such fees.The UGC on Wednesday released the draft ‘fees in professional education imparted by private aided and unaided institutions deemed to be universities regulation 2019’ and sought feedback from stakeholders.

According to the draft regulation, the committee will determine the fee based on social aspects like population share of SC/ST, socially and economically backward classes, economically-weaker sections, minorities, and rural population and their educational needs.

If the institutions do not follow the fee structure, the committee shall be competent to impose a fine up to `10 lakh per violation in addition to refund of the excess fee charged and punish violators under section 24 of UGC Act.