Ahead of World Aids Day, lesser HIV cases reported across Tamil Nadu 

L Rajagopal By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The term AIDS brings with it stigma and social taboo in our society for many reasons.

But with more openness and a tendency to change, the current society is finding solutions to long-pending problems.

The good news is that ahead of World AIDS Day that falls on December 1, the number of people affected by the condition have reduced considerably in the district.

According to officials, HIV positive cases have drastically reduced from 3.05 per cent in 2006 to 0.28 per cent during 2018-19 in the district.

District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, Project Manager B Sunderasan said, "AIDS is not declared at the initial stage, but only in the fourth stage.

"As per our data (2018-19 ), among 1.94 lakh people whom we tested, only 0.28% tested positive. In 2006, the number was much higher at 3.05 per cent. Due to various initiatives taken by the State government, the positive cases have literally plummetted in the district,'' he said.

"Every year world AIDS day is observed on December 1 spread awareness about the sexually transmitted infection. The theme this year is 'To make changes in the HIV AIDS prevention activities through social contribution'."

"There are three programmes conducted by us, namely prevention, diagnosis and treatment, care and support. Various activities are carried out with the help of NGOs under the prevention category, including conducting special awareness programmes for migrant workers, transpersons and sex workers. Apart from this we also issue pamphlets, conduct street shows, red ribbon club meeting at colleges, apart from distributing condoms free of cost, among others," he stated.

"Under diagnosis, we help people take tests. There are counsellors who provide counselling before and after the test and once a person is tested positive, the counsellors help them accept reality and enable them to go ahead with the treatment with confidence. There are 122 government testing centres functioning in the district. Apart from this, private entities too take tests. But, if a person is tested positive at a private centre, we will conduct the test once again in the government testing centre and only then will we officially confirm it," said Sunderasan.

The official said that testing is done free of cost at government centres. AIDS-infected persons can get treatment at Antiretrovial treatment centres (ART).

"There are two ART centres currently operational in the district. One is in the premises of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the other one at Pollachi. Apart from treatment, infected persons are given various allowances such as free bus pass, funds to help them run a small business, etc, to improve their livelihood.

"Our focus is not only the infected persons but the welfare of their family, friends and society," he claimed.

Once considered a deadly disease, AIDS can now be controlled, if not completely curable. The officer believes that providing counselling to all those infected with HIV will help bring a change in society.

But he said there is one thing more important than awareness.

"Keeping such information confidential is our main focus and we do not show any compromise in this," he assured.