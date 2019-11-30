Home States Tamil Nadu

Ayodhya verdict had credibility: S Gurumurthy

Gurumurthy said Parasaran should argue also the Sabarimala case. He said nobody’s emotions were hurt in the Ayodhya judgment.

Published: 30th November 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate K Parasaran being felicitated by dignitaries at a homecoming event organised by Sastra University in Chennai on Friday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I don’t think anyone could have been able to present Ayodhya case in the perspective of Indian tradition, culture, values and soul of this country as was done by K Parasaran,” said columnist S Gurumurthy here on Friday.

Speaking at the Homecoming felicitation event for K Parasaran, a senior advocate and a former Attorney-General of India, organised by Sastra School of Law here, he said, “The one outstanding quality in Parasaran is humility. The uniqueness about Parasaran is not only about his comprehensive knowledge on the subject which are interconnected, interrelated, but the way he put it to the court apart from law”.

Gurumurthy said Parasaran should argue also the Sabarimala case. He said nobody’s emotions were hurt in the Ayodhya judgment. “The unprecedented judgement had credibility that everybody agreed on the same. It is an unprecedented judgement in the history of the Supreme Court”.

Gurumurthy also recalled Parasaran’s arguments for The Indian Express Group in the past. CS Vaidyanathan, a senior advocate, N Kumar, a former judge of Karnataka High Court, A R L Sundaresan, a senior advocate and president of Madras Bar Association also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Gurumurthy Ayodhya verdict Babri Masjid Ramjanmabhoomi Supreme Court
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp