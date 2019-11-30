Ayodhya verdict had credibility: S Gurumurthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I don’t think anyone could have been able to present Ayodhya case in the perspective of Indian tradition, culture, values and soul of this country as was done by K Parasaran,” said columnist S Gurumurthy here on Friday.

Speaking at the Homecoming felicitation event for K Parasaran, a senior advocate and a former Attorney-General of India, organised by Sastra School of Law here, he said, “The one outstanding quality in Parasaran is humility. The uniqueness about Parasaran is not only about his comprehensive knowledge on the subject which are interconnected, interrelated, but the way he put it to the court apart from law”.

Gurumurthy said Parasaran should argue also the Sabarimala case. He said nobody’s emotions were hurt in the Ayodhya judgment. “The unprecedented judgement had credibility that everybody agreed on the same. It is an unprecedented judgement in the history of the Supreme Court”.

Gurumurthy also recalled Parasaran’s arguments for The Indian Express Group in the past. CS Vaidyanathan, a senior advocate, N Kumar, a former judge of Karnataka High Court, A R L Sundaresan, a senior advocate and president of Madras Bar Association also spoke.