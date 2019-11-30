Home States Tamil Nadu

Four held for gang-raping 17-year-old, sexually assaulting her brother in Coimbatore

Four of the accused were arrested on Saturday and three special have been formed teams to nab the remaining two.

Published: 30th November 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl was raped and her cousin brother was sexually assaulted by six men in Coimbatore's Seeranaickenpalayam area.

Four of the accused were arrested on Saturday and three special have been formed teams to nab the remaining two.

According to the police, the survivor was living with her mother in Seeranaickenpalayam locality and had gone to a nearby park in Iswarya Nagar along with her 18-year-old cousin on Tuesday night. When they were celebrating a birthday,  a six-member gang waylaid them and assaulted the boy.

Later both of them were taken to an isolated place where they forcefully removed the boy's clothes and photographed him. The men then raped the minor girl.  The survivors were also threatened against speak up.  

However, after consulting with the family members, the girl lodged a complaint at Coimbatore city all-woman police (west) on Thursday. Followed the complaint police conducted an inquiry and registered a case under various sections of POCSO Act. 

On Saturday, a police team arrested four persons belonging to the gang from the same area. The accused, aged between 21 and 25 were identified as Ragul, Prakash, Karthikeyan and Narayanamoorthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act Crime against children Rape
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp