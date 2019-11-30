Four held for gang-raping 17-year-old, sexually assaulting her brother in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl was raped and her cousin brother was sexually assaulted by six men in Coimbatore's Seeranaickenpalayam area.

Four of the accused were arrested on Saturday and three special have been formed teams to nab the remaining two.

According to the police, the survivor was living with her mother in Seeranaickenpalayam locality and had gone to a nearby park in Iswarya Nagar along with her 18-year-old cousin on Tuesday night. When they were celebrating a birthday, a six-member gang waylaid them and assaulted the boy.

Later both of them were taken to an isolated place where they forcefully removed the boy's clothes and photographed him. The men then raped the minor girl. The survivors were also threatened against speak up.

However, after consulting with the family members, the girl lodged a complaint at Coimbatore city all-woman police (west) on Thursday. Followed the complaint police conducted an inquiry and registered a case under various sections of POCSO Act.

On Saturday, a police team arrested four persons belonging to the gang from the same area. The accused, aged between 21 and 25 were identified as Ragul, Prakash, Karthikeyan and Narayanamoorthy.