IAS officer SK Prabakar appointed as new Tamil Nadu Home Secretary 

Published: 30th November 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer SK Prabakar has been appointed the State's new Home Secretary. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that IAS officer SK Prabakar would be the State's new Home Secretary.

Prabakar, now Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise department vice Niranjan Mardi who is retiring today, a Government Order said.

Prabakar is a 1989 batch officer and had helmed several departments including Public Works and represented Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery Water Management Authority meetings.

Mardi, his predecessor in the Home Department is from the 1986 batch and had steered several key departments.

Before assuming charge as Home Secretary again in 2017, he was vice-chairman, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board and Project Director (in-charge), Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project.

Between May 2013 and Dec 2013, Mardi was the Home Secretary.

