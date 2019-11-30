Home States Tamil Nadu

Ockhi cyclone survivors may have run out of tears but grief remains in their hearts

Even two years down the line after Ockhi left them in a shambles, the wounds inflicted by the cyclone on the minds of Thoothoor residents are yet to heal.

Published: 30th November 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Even two years down the line after Okhi left them in a shambles, the wounds inflicted by the cyclone on the minds of Thoothoor residents are yet to heal.

Even two years down the line after Okhi left them in a shambles, the wounds inflicted by the cyclone on the minds of Thoothoor residents are yet to heal.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The deep blue sea was their provider and they revered it. That was past. Even two years down the line after Ockhi left them in a shambles, the wounds inflicted by the cyclone on the minds of Thoothoor residents are yet to heal. For many, the sea is now associated with death and destruction.  

Meet 45-year-old B Prema from Chinnnathurai in Thoothoor who lost her husband, the lone bread-winner of the family, in the natural calamity.

“Though the government has given us financial assistance and job to one of our family members, it could not compensate for the loss,” she said.  

As her two daughters got married, the government gave the job to her younger daughter. Now her daughter, a BA English literature graduate, was working in a far-off place. She has to leave for work at 7 am and would return only after 7.30 pm.

“Most of the time I will be alone at the house, and the memories of the cyclone haunt me off and on,” she said.

The plight of Prema’s neighbour M Kemitha ( 42) is also no different. She had lost her husband P James and son J Kejin in the calamity. Kemitha said that though she was given a job as noon-meal cook assistant, she could not continue her job owing to poor health.  

Kemitha claimed that though she asked the authorities concerned to give the job to her daughter, a BCom graduate, the authorities had reportedly told her to join first and that her daughter would be given the job later.

“Now my entire family is struggling to make ends meet as my two sons and daughter are unemployed. The money given by the government was just enough to repay the loans we took to buy the boat that was lost in the cyclone,” she said, adding that if the government provides a job to her daughter, it would help the family.

Could money compensate for the lost lives? No, definitely not. A woman who lost her husband in the cyclone said that she had heard people saying, on many occasions, that since she received the finanicial assistance of Rs 20 lakh she was lucky.

“The very statement adds to my pain. I am still living with the memories of my husband. Nothing can compensate for the loss,” she said.

 President, International Fishermen Development Trust P Justin Antony said that Ockhi cyclone had taught us what we lacked. “In order to avoid loss of human lives on such occasions, the government should take precautionary steps and should launch immediate rescue efforts,” he said.

He urged to the authorities concerned to establish a branch of National Disaster Management Centre and a meteorological centre in Thoothoor. “Besides, a helipad and helicopters and speed boats should be stationed here,” he demanded.

A merchant navy captain Johnson Charles from Colachel, who is also the advisor of Meenavar Orunginaippu Sangam said that many lives were lost in Ockhi only due to lack of proper communication mechanism.

“Frequent uninterrupted communication device should be fixed in every boat,” he said.

He added that radiotelephony and daily weather report should be made available in each boat. “The same radiotelephony is being used in Sri Lanka and neighbouring countries,” Captain Johnson Charles added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ockhi cyclone Ockhi cyclone survivors
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp