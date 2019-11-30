Policeman attacks VAO with acid over illicit affair in Tiruvannamalai, both suffer injuries

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In a bizarre incident occurred in Tiruvannamalai, a policeman allegedly attacked a Revenue department staff with acid and both suffered injuries in the ensuing scuffle, sources said.

M Sripal, 42, the head constable residing at Vengikkalpudur, threw acid on village administrative officer (VAO) M Sivakumar, 31, of Thendral Nagar in Tiruvannamalai town, on Friday night after a quarrel. When the latter tried to prevent the former from attacking with acid, it splashed on both of them.

"Hurt on face, chest and upper limbs, Sivakumar was undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai. Sripal was taken to Government Stanley Hospital, Chennai, with injuries on face, knee and right leg. Their condition is stable," a police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sasikala, wife of Sivakumar, Tiruvannamalai East police registered a case under sections that included 294 (b) (verbal abuse), 326 (A) (voluntarily causing hurt with acid) of IPC, 3 (1) (r) (intentional insult or intimidation), (s) (abusing by caste name) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sripal and his mother-in-law A Vimala, a Revenue Inspector (RI).

Investigations revealed that the acid attack was a fallout of an illicit relationship Sivakumar had with the police man’s wife.

The police also registered a case against the VAO under sections 147 (rioting), 294 (b) (verbal abuse), 326 (A) (voluntarily causing hurt with acid) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC following a complaint lodged by Sripal, who is serving as head constable with Q Branch at Tirupathur.

The sources noted that Sivakumar befriended the police man’s wife when he used to drop his mother-in-law Vimala from office. Later, they both developed illicit intimacy. This has led to a tiff between them on a few occasions.