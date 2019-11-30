Relocation fear grips Tirchy's Puthur fish market vendors

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the corporation expecting to finish construction of the new fish market on Kulumani Road in the coming days, fish traders in Puthur market are expecting eviction notices at any time.

Many of them claimed with the new market, it would take them at least two years to attract decent business. “Puthur market is well known for the sale of sea fish and most of us have been doing business here for the past 20 years.

Though they are providing an alternative location for us, it would take us time to get business at the new location. We're expecting to suffer losses in the next two years,” said Abdul Gaffoor, a trader.

Some traders worried they would also be made to move out of the new market in a few years. “About 25 years ago, we were doing business in Beema Nagar. Then, civic body officials relocated us to Puthur. Now, we are again being relocated.

"We do not know whether officials would again relocate us from Kulumani in the coming years, so I am not planning to leave my present location,” said Kaliamma, a senior citizen and fish merchant.

Though the corporation is expecting some resistance from the merchants, sources said the civic body is confident of relocating them by next month. “The corporation spent about Rs 3 crore for construction of the new market.

It has 29 shops and we are expecting to finish the works in the coming days. We are sure merchants would cooperate with us. In fact, we would remove them only after finishing construction of the Kulumani market.

We are expecting this relocation work to be completed by December. After relocating the merchants, we

would demolish Puthur market and construct a shopping complex.

"The project costs Rs 20.2 crore,” an official said. Meanwhile, several residents support the decision to relocate the fish traders.

“They carelessly dump fish and meat waste in the market premises. This has increased the stray dog menace in our area. Apart from this, the poor management of this market has also affected cleanliness of the area.

The corporation should take measures to relocate the merchants at the earliest,” said Yasim Mohamed, a resident.