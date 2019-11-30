Two women, baby die in Cuddalore as house collapses after rain

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 40-year-old woman, her daughter and granddaughter died after their house collapsed at Kammiyampettai, in the wee hours of Friday. Four other family suffered injuries and the condition of two is serious.

According to sources, several areas in Cuddalore municipality had been inundated following heavy rain in the past few days and the house of daily wage labourer R Narayanan (50) was also surrounded by water.

Early on Friday, the house collapsed when Narayanan, his wife Mala (40), their younger daughter Ranjitha (16) and elder daughter Mageshwari (21) along with her daughters Yuvashree (3) and Dhanushree (1) were asleep. Official sources said the structure had weakened due to rain and constant vibrations from nearby railway track.

V

elmurgan (39), Narayanan’s brother and neighbour, who came to their rescue, suffered an electric shock.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel rescued the family and sent them to Cuddalore Government General Hospital, where doctors declared Mala, Mageshwari and Dhanushree dead. The others, including Velmurgan, are undergoing treatment.

Cuddalore Tahlisdar K Selva Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Ramamurthy visited the spot. Locals demanded that water logging be clear immediately.