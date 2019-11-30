Home States Tamil Nadu

We have the courage to face civic polls: EPS

CM accuses DMK of attempting to stall polls by making lame excuses, says SEC has completed delimitation process 

Published: 30th November 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal administration minister SP Velumani, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam during the inauguration of the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis waste water treatment plant at Koyambedu | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the DMK is trying to stall elections to local bodies by making lame excuses and by moving the court, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said efforts of the opposition will not work since the State Election Commission had completed delimitation and reservation process. 

He said the Supreme Court had rejected DMK’s plea to hear its petition and posted it after two weeks. “DMK president MK Stalin has been visiting every village and dared whether AIADMK government has the guts to conduct local body elections,” the CM said. Pointing out that Stalin had defended indirect elections to heads of urban local bodies when he was Local Administration Minister, the CM said “Now, when we do the same, you say it is wrong.”

Palaniswami recalled that when the delimitation process was completed last year and orders were issued, DMK did not approach the court citing any irregularity. The CM said SEC called for claims and objections over the delimitation and reservation process and heard the views of the public in over 8,000 petitions. So, the SEC had completed all processes properly.  “So, the people should realise who is trying to stall the elections.  The AIADMK is ready but Stalin is afraid of facing the elections.”
Ready for polls: Stalin
Stalin on Friday that the party was ready to face the elections. 

