Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will win with huge margins: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

The AIADMK leader referred to the seizure during Vellore parliamentary polls to counter against the ‘money power’ criticism.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami calling on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence in Chennai on Monday

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami calling on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence in Chennai on Monday| Special Arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK will win Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly by-elections by comfortable margins.

Talking to mediapersons after calling on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence on Monday, he said, referring to a remark by an opposition leader that money power would win the by-elections, “If someone says so, it means only that the person will distribute money. People witnessed similar scenes during the Vellore parliamentary election when the I-T Department raided certain places and seized money. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, it will win with people’s support.”

On Karnataka’s fresh attempt to construct a dam across Mekedatu, the CM referred to the Tamil Nadu government’s petitions pending before the Supreme Court and indicated that the neighbouring State would not succeed in its efforts. Regarding dengue, CM said, “It is not only troubling Tamil Nadu but also Singapore and neighbouring Telangana. In Tamil Nadu, steps are being taken to prevent outbreak. I appeal to the people to keep surroundings clean and to keep water covered.”

EC officers mute spectators to poll code violation: Congress

TIRUNELVELI: MP Su Thirunavukkarasar claimed that the officials are remaining mute spectators to the “blatant violations of Model Code of Conduct by the functionaries of the governing party”. Alleging that the AIADMK functionaries are distributing money to the voters, he said a large number of cars were parked in the constituency without permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK 2019 Tamil Nadu bypolls Edappadi Palaniswami Vikravandi Assembly bypolls Nanguneri Assembly bypolls
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp