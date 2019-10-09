AIADMK will win with huge margins: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK will win Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly by-elections by comfortable margins.

Talking to mediapersons after calling on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her residence on Monday, he said, referring to a remark by an opposition leader that money power would win the by-elections, “If someone says so, it means only that the person will distribute money. People witnessed similar scenes during the Vellore parliamentary election when the I-T Department raided certain places and seized money. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, it will win with people’s support.”

On Karnataka’s fresh attempt to construct a dam across Mekedatu, the CM referred to the Tamil Nadu government’s petitions pending before the Supreme Court and indicated that the neighbouring State would not succeed in its efforts. Regarding dengue, CM said, “It is not only troubling Tamil Nadu but also Singapore and neighbouring Telangana. In Tamil Nadu, steps are being taken to prevent outbreak. I appeal to the people to keep surroundings clean and to keep water covered.”

EC officers mute spectators to poll code violation: Congress

TIRUNELVELI: MP Su Thirunavukkarasar claimed that the officials are remaining mute spectators to the “blatant violations of Model Code of Conduct by the functionaries of the governing party”. Alleging that the AIADMK functionaries are distributing money to the voters, he said a large number of cars were parked in the constituency without permission.