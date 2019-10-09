Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP cries foul after Pudukkottai SP denies permission for RSS rally

Police clarified that permission was not denied and that the SP had suggested change in the rally route.

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

PUDUKKOTTAI: An office bearer of the BJP’s youth wing has written to Union Home minister and party president Amit Shah demanding transfer of Pudukkottai SP who allegedly refused permission for a RSS rally.The RSS organises public meetings and rallies  at various places on Vijayadashami day. 

DS Pandiyaraj, State Executive Member, Yuva Morcha, Rameshwaram, approached SP S Selvaraj for permission to organise a rally in Illuppur. Selvaraj denied permission allegedly citing law and order issue.

Following this, he wrote to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, demanding that Selvaraj be transfered.
In a video available on social media, Pandiyaraj is seen saying, “RSS is an organisation for Indians and not just for Hindus. Why does the district adminstration deny permission to a peaceful parade to pass-by in the district. What rights does the SP have to deny permission for the rally?”

Police clarified that permission was not denied and that the SP had suggested change in the rally route. Selvaraj told TNIE, “The BJP cadre wanted the rally to pass through Chinna Kadai Street. As the road is small and is logistically difficult, we suggested the rally proceed through an alternate route. Permission to the rally was never denied.”

Also, the senior officer recalled that changes were made to the 2018 rally as well. "Even in 2018, when the rally was planned in Alangudi, we suggested a change of plans and the rally passed only through the police suggested route. When they could change the path last year, why could it not be done for the cause of maintaining the law and order," added the SP.

Few police officials referred to the composition of the public in Iluppur has the main reason for changing the plans of RSS rally. A officer, speaking on condition of anonymity said, “ Chinna Kadai street has a sizeable number of minority population. It will be difficult to maintain the law and order in case of any unexpected situations. The shift of path was suggested only as a pre-caution”.

With the issue deadlocked, BJP functionaries conducted a meeting on Tuesday evening and decided Oct 20 as the new date to conduct the procession.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan, who was on a private visit in Pudukkottai, told media persons, "It (the rally) is an annual event, even in the past, rallies have gone through smoothly in areas dominated by Muslims. Not providing permission to conduct a rally in Iluppur is disappointing," she said.

