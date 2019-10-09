DMK, PMK engage in war of words in Tamil Nadu over who did more good for Vanniyars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as by-election to Vikravandi Assembly constituency, which has a sizeable presence of Vanniyars, is scheduled for October 21, DMK and PMK were engaged in a verbal exchange over which party has done good for the community.

Reacting sharply to the promise of DMK president MK Stalin that Vanniyar community would be given separate reservation within the 20 per cent quota for MBCs if DMK comes to power and that a memorial would be built for Vanniyar leader A Govindasamy, PMK founder S Ramadoss, in a statement here, said "Stalin has made such promises out of fear that the DMK candidate will lose his deposit in Vikravandi by-election."

Recalling a host of past issues, Ramadoss said that in 1989, when the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was in power, he did not agree to provide 20 per cent reservation to Vanniyar community alone. He wondered why Stalin failed to celebrate the birth centenary of Govindasamy two years ago. Further, the DMK chief had also refused party ticket to AG Sampath, son of Govindasamy in Vikravandi constituency now.

Countering, former minister and DMK’s Cuddalore East district secretary MRK Panneerselvam, in a statement, wondered at the sudden spurt of anger unleashed by Ramadoss against DMK and Stalin.

Panneerselvam recalled it was Karunanidhi who had given key posts to Vanniyars in education and police departments besides honouring many leaders of the community. He said Vanniyars had taught a befitting lesson to betrayals of the PMK when they defeated Anbumani Ramadoss in Dharmapuri parliamentary constituency.