Guest lecturers across Tamil Nadu not paid for five months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges across the State have not been paid salaries for the past five months, according to sources.

"A total of 2,423 guest lecturers have not received their pay," said Venkatesan Thangaraj from the Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association.

He urged the government to disburse the payment at least before Deepavali.

The delay in payment is a repeated affair for the guest lecturers.

A Shanmugam, a guest lecturer in Tiruvannamalai Government Arts and Science College, said he did not celebrate Deepavali last year because of the delay.

Speaking to Express, Jothi Venkatesan, Director of Collegiate Education, said, "The government has already allotted funds for 2,120 teachers and the department received allotment for the 303 guest lecturers only in September." However, the salaries along with arrears will be disbursed fully before Deepavali,” he assured.