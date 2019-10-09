Newlyweds, baby die in accident in Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A newly married couple and a 10-month-old baby died after the car in which they were travelling hit a power generator in Mamallapuram. Police said Thamizhmaran (23), a car driver from Pulianthope and Swetha (21), got married six months ago.

They were travelling along with five others including three children to Venpurusham. When the car was nearing Thiruvidanthai around 5 pm, it rammed the generator and rolled down a slope. Passers-by sent the injured to a PHC at Kelambakkam. Thamizhmaran and Swetha were declared dead on arrival while baby Bharath died on Tuesday.