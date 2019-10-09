No extra Deepavali holiday for students in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year Deepavali falls October 27 (Sunday). This means students have no additional holidays after the weekend.

Earlier this week, teachers and students were awaiting a public notice from school education department hoping to get a holiday on Monday following the festival. “Gandhi Jayanthi holiday got buried in the first semester holidays. Deepavali is falling on a Sunday. We were expecting an additional holiday,” said H Sindhu, a school student.

Parents who wanted to take their families to their native for the festival also said they were disappointed that no additional holiday will be given. “It is very difficult to go to our village in Kanniyakumari and come back by Monday.

So, we will celebrate in Chennai itself, if the government does not declare additional holiday,” said A Natraj, a resident of Chromepet. An official from the School Education Department clarified that no additional holiday will be given. “The Tamil Nadu government had already issued the list of public holidays. We will follow that list. There is no plan of adding a holiday,” the official said.