Tamil Nadu CM’s foreign visit brought no investment: DMK MP Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: While campaigning for the Vikravandi bypoll on Sunday, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "The AIADMK government does not bother about the woes of people such as unemployment, or addressing livelihood and education issues. The Chief Minister’s recent foreign trip wasted people’s money. No worthy foreign investment was brought to Tamil Nadu," she alleged adding that ministers are more interested in making money through corrupt practices.