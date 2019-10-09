Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu thief seen chilling on swing lands in police net

Police on Monday arrested a man, who was seen in a CCTV footage resting on a swing while trying to burgle a house a month ago.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:43 AM

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police on Monday arrested a man, who was seen in a CCTV footage resting on a swing while trying to burgle a house a month ago.

According to sources, Ilangovan (52) of Sudhakar Nagar, a school teacher, had fixed CCTV cameras in his house following frequent complaints from his neighbours about petrol being stolen from bikes.

On September 17, Ilangovan went out of station with his family and returned the next day. When he heard from neighbours that petrol was once again stolen from vehicles, he checked the CCTV footage. He saw a man entering his house, going upstairs, resting on the swing for a while and leaving without stealing anything.

Ilangovan handed over the footage to police and the clip went viral on social media.While Villupuram taluk police on Monday night caught a man in an inebriated state, he confessed to stealing petrol regularly from two-wheelers and that it was he who was seen in the CCTV clip. The man was identified as Sachidhanandham (32) of V Maruthur. He was remanded in Cuddalore jail.

