11-yr-old discovers pre-historic axe, probe on to find its exact age

The stone axe, which weighs around 122 grams and measures 8.6 cm in length,  sheds light on the prehistoric culture.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:17 AM

The stone axe found on the bank of Vilvanni river near Alangudi | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A stone axe dating back to several centuries was discovered by a group of researchers from Archeological Research Forum (ARF), on the banks of Vilvanni river near Alangudi. ASI officials are yet to ascertain its age, but researchers claim it would be more than 3,000 years old.

The stone axe, which weighs around 122 grams and measures 8.6 cm in length, sheds light on the prehistoric culture. The axe was discovered by an 11-year-old boy who accompanied the researchers on a field visit.

“The vast area of Ambaalathaan Medu on the banks of river is a hidden treasure. We earlier found pieces of urn and labyrinth in the same place and estimated them to be around 2,500 years old. The current discovery indicates that human civilization was present in the place much earlier”, said A Manikandan, founder of ARF

The stone axe had sharp edges but was weathered on the sides indicating that it could be used for cutting and hunting. “The axe would have been made before the invention of the metal. Though it did not have any handle it had sharp edges and can be used by attaching it to a bamboo rope. A similar kind of the tool was found recently in Kerala, said a researcher from Department of Ancient Sciences, Tamil University. It was then handed over to Alangudi Tashildar.

An ASI official said, “Tools related to Neolithic period have been found in several districts. But the exact period of this particular stone axe can be determined only after further research.”

