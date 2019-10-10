Five meetings in two days: Here's the agenda for Modi-Xi summit at Mahabalipuram

Home States Tamil Nadu

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The two sides are likely to discuss issues relating to Ladakh, China’s 5G network policy, counter-terrorism and sustainable marine economy. (Photo | AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the beach town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu from October 11 to 12 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The informal summit will begin at 5.00 pm on October 11.

The summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance.

Modi and Xi will hold five meetings on Friday and Saturday, according to an MEA media advisory.

The two leaders will be taken on a guided tour of Mahabalipuram for an hour at 5 pm on Friday. They will visit three monuments – Arjuna’s Penance, Pancha Rathas and Shore Temple - all UNESCO World Heritage Sites. 

A cultural programme will be organised at the Shore Temple at 6 pm. At 6.45 pm, Modi will host dinner for President Xi before he leaves for Chennai to spend the night.

The two leaders will hold informal talks on Saturday at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, a five-star hotel overlooking the bay, at 10 am. They will again meet at 10.50 am for the delegation-level talks and for lunch before the Chinese President departs from Chennai at 1.30 pm.

FULL ITINERARY

Friday, October 11,2019

1410 hrs
Arrival at Chennai International Airport
Photo Op: Officials Only

1600 hrs 
Depart for Mahabalipuram

1700 hrs
Guided Tour of 3 Monuments
i) Arjuna’s Penance
ii) Panch Rathas
iii) Shore Temple
Photo Op: Officials Only

1800 hrs
Cultural Performance
Venue: Shore Temple
Photo Op: Officials Only

1845 hrs
Dinner hosted by Prime Minister

Saturday, October 12,2019

0950 hrs 
Arrive Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa

1000 hrs
Tete-e-Tete
Venue: Machan, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa
Photo Op: Officials Only

1050 hrs
Delegation Level Talks
Venue: Tango Hall, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa
Photo Op: Officials Only

1145 hrs
Lunch hosted by Prime Minister 

1245 hrs
Depart for Chennai International Airport

1330 hrs
Emplane 
 

According to reports, the two sides are likely to discuss issues relating to Ladakh, China’s 5G network policy, counter-terrorism and sustainable marine economy. Xi’s visit also comes at a time when the Indian Army is holding its largest mountain combat exercise in Arunachal Pradesh. Irked by the war drill, China has complained to India about it.

