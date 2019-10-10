Dynamic data on business firms, Centre’s next move

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava on Wednesday said dynamic updation of the National Business Register (NBR), which is being prepared as part of the 7th Economic Census (EC), will be the next initiative of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

“As part of the EC, we are trying to create a database of establishments (National Business Register) across the country. Now, we want the data dynamically updated. When it is dynamically updated, the State government, local government and everyone will know what type of establishments are there, what are the distributions etc. This will help in evolving targeted policies for each sector,” Srivastava told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the 7th Economic Census here.

“The increase or decrease in the number of establishments will be known exactly if the National Business Register is updated dynamically. Essentially, this would help in designing schemes for every sector since the current situation will be reflected in the NBR,” Srivastava said.

He pointed out that in India, the informal economy was roughly about 75 to 80 per cent and the aim of the EC was to know their location, type, and whether they were amenable to social security schemes.

On the scope of the census, Srivastava said, “We will be covering big and small companies and even the papad-making units. Through this we will know the overall size of the establishment, whether skilled labour is available, how much investment is made, the location of the establishment, how many workers are employed, whether they are permanent or temporary employees or on contract basis, skilled or unskilled etc., the annual turnover of the establishment, and whether they are availing assistance from any of the government schemes, etc. The data will be used for evolving policies for various sectors. We can have targeted policies for each sector.”

Srivastava also pointed out that one of the key features of this census was that local youth would be engaged in the enumeration through the Common Service Centres. “There will not be any problem regarding local language, knowledge about the terrain since the local youth are acceptable in the community.”

S Durai Raju, Deputy Director General, National Statistics Office (Field Operation Division), Chennai, said the information collected through this census would be confidential and would not be shared with any other government agency.

“According to the Collection of Statistics Act, the secrecy of details collected through the census will be maintained and will be used only for evolving suitable policies for each sector. So, the people need not be worried about this,” Durai Raju added.

Launching the Economic Census, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the mobile used for the enumeration provides for two-tier quality checking which includes dimensional checks both at process and quality of data captured would minimise error to the maximum extent possible.

