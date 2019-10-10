Home States Tamil Nadu

Dynamic data on business firms, Centre’s next move

Chief statistician says move will help in having targeted policies

Published: 10th October 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava on Wednesday said dynamic updation of the National Business Register (NBR), which is being prepared as part of the 7th Economic Census (EC), will be the next initiative of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

“As part of the EC, we are trying to create a database of establishments (National Business Register) across the country.  Now, we want the data dynamically updated. When it is dynamically updated, the State government, local government and everyone will know what type of establishments are there, what are the distributions etc. This will help in evolving targeted policies for each sector,” Srivastava told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the 7th Economic Census here.

“The increase or decrease in the number of establishments will be known exactly if the National Business Register is updated dynamically.  Essentially, this would help in designing schemes for every sector since the current situation will be reflected in the NBR,” Srivastava said.

He pointed out that in India, the informal economy was roughly about 75 to 80 per cent and the aim of the EC was to know their location, type, and whether they were amenable to social security schemes.

On the scope of the census, Srivastava said, “We will be covering big and small companies and even the papad-making units. Through this we will know the overall size of the establishment, whether skilled labour is available, how much investment is made, the location of the establishment, how many workers are employed, whether they are permanent or temporary employees or on contract basis,  skilled or unskilled etc., the annual turnover of the establishment, and whether they are availing assistance from any of the government schemes, etc. The data will be used for evolving policies for various sectors.  We can have targeted policies for each sector.”

Srivastava also pointed out that one of the key features of this census was that local youth would be engaged in the enumeration through the Common Service Centres. “There will not be any problem regarding local language, knowledge about the terrain since the local youth  are acceptable in the community.”

S Durai Raju, Deputy Director General, National Statistics Office (Field Operation Division), Chennai, said the information collected through this census would be confidential and would not be shared with any other government agency.  

“According to the Collection of Statistics Act,  the secrecy of details collected through the census will be maintained and will be used only for evolving suitable policies for each sector. So, the people need not be worried about this,” Durai Raju added.

Launching the Economic Census, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the mobile used for the enumeration provides for two-tier quality checking which includes dimensional checks both at process and quality of data captured would minimise error to the maximum extent possible.

Scope of census
On the scope of the census, Srivastava said, “We will be covering big and small companies and even the papad-making units. Through this we will know the overall size of the establishment, whether skilled labour is available, how much investment is made, the location of the establishment, how many workers are employed, whether they are permanent or temporary employees or on contract basis,  skilled or unskilled etc., whether businesses are availing assistance from any of the government schemes, etc. The data will be used for evolving policies for various sectors.  We can have targeted policies for each sector.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp