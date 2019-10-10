Home States Tamil Nadu

Government teacher admits son in school where he works

S Baskaran, who teaches English, admitted his son B Varun to LKG at the panchayat union school near Aranthangi,. Incidentally, kindergarten admissions started only this academic year at the school.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In the light of raging debate whether government employees must admit their wards in State-run schools,  a teacher in the Union Middle School in Avanathankottai West of Pudukkottai has admitted his son in the school where he teaches.

S Baskaran, who teaches English, admitted his son B Varun to LKG at the panchayat union school near Aranthangi,. Incidentally, kindergarten admissions started only this academic year at the school. “When I was thinking of where to admit my son, I found my school was the best option as we provide maximum facilities to the students,” said Baskaran.

In the last one year, the number of students in the school has risen to 124 from 74 earlier.  “Over the past few years, we have been trying to introduce several facilities in the school, including school vans, spoken English training and other activities. The student strength of the school has increased and we have received 16 applications for kindergarten,” said the teacher from Aranthangi.

After Varun, several other government school teachers are considering admitting their children. “Several teachers have assured they would admit their children to the school. We want to create a school which would be a role model for others,” said Baskaran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State-run schools
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp