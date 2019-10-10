Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt doctors announce indefinite strike from Oct 25

Minutes after the protest intensified, the health minister called the doctors for talks at the Secretariat and assured them that their demands would be met within six weeks.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses employed under various schemes of National Health Mission protest demanding wage revision and equal pay, at Cheapauk on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government doctors announced an indefinite strike from October 25, after the Health department failed to fulfill their demands, including the promised salary hike within six weeks. The decision was announced at a press meet by the members of the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FODGA) on Wednesday.

Dr A Ramalingam, member, FOGDA, said, “We will go on indefinite strike from October 25 as the Health Department failed to fulfill our demands within six weeks. We will boycott out-patient, in-patient services and elective surgeries. However, we will attend to fever cases as there is an ongoing epidemic.”

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had held a meeting with the representatives of doctors on October 2 to discuss the demands. Commenting about the same, Dr Ramalingam said,” The Minister sought time from us as by-elections are scheduled. So, we will wait till October 24 and commence our strike from the next day.”

In August, while six government doctors began a hunger strike, hundreds of other doctors across the State assembled at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus in their support, to stage a protest to highlight their four-point charter of demands including pay hike.

Minutes after the protest intensified, the health minister called the doctors for talks at the Secretariat and assured them that their demands would be met within six weeks. After marathon talks, the doctors had withdrawn their protest temporarily. The doctors have been demanding pay hike as per G.O. 354, increase of doctors’ strength depending on the patients’ load, and also 50% reservation for government service doctors in PG medical courses.

Hunger strike
In August, six government doctors began hunger strike, hundreds of doctors across the State assembled at Rajiv Gandhi GH campus to stage a protest to highlight their 4-point charter of demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government doctors strike
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp