Home States Tamil Nadu

Lights, cameras, graffiti: Chennai gears up to welcome PM Modi, Xi Jinping

Walls around Gate-5 of the airport are now covered with paintings highlighting India-China cultural ties, say sources. Beautification works around the airport are also nearly complete.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations are in full swing to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at Chennai Airport. Paintings depicting Chinese and Indian history been depicted in the airport walls in welcoming the president. | (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

Preparations are in full swing to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at Chennai Airport. Paintings depicting Chinese and Indian history been depicted in the airport walls in welcoming the president. | (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By C SHIVAKUMAR & OMJASVIN MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just one day left for one of the most-awaited meetings in the State history, frenzied activity is underway to set the stage in Mamallapuram.

The Chennai Airport is being spruced up to welcome President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the two-day informal India-China summit.

Six bays have been reserved for the visit, says airport director Sreekumar.

“Three bays for fixed-wing aircraft and three for helicopters.” The aircraft carrying Xi Jinping is likely to arrive at 2.30 pm, while Modi is expected to arrive by 12.30 pm.

ALSO READ | No need for other countries to comment on India's internal affairs: MEA's sharp response on Xi's Kashmir remark

While Modi will take the aerial route to Mamallapuram, Xi may travel by land or air.  

Walls around Gate-5 of the airport are now covered with paintings highlighting India-China cultural ties, say sources. Beautification works around the airport are also nearly complete.

An old building near the Meenambakkam police station has been converted into a park.

A footpath has been laid and walls have been painted with colourful graffiti.  

From the airport, Modi will travel by air till Thiruvidanthai, 20 km away from Mamallapuram. He will be staying at a top resort in Covelong. Security has also been beefed up near a popular star hotel at Guindy.

No stone is being left unturned by security agencies. Surveillance cameras have been fixed every 50-100 metres on the East Coast Road. Resorts have been asked to double-check their entries.

Welcome the dignitaries, says CM

Describing the summit as a historic event, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to welcome both leaders  wholeheartedly

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-China Summit chennai Mahabalipuram Narendra Modi Xi Jinping Modi Xi summit
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp