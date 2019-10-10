Lights, cameras, graffiti: Chennai gears up to welcome PM Modi, Xi Jinping

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just one day left for one of the most-awaited meetings in the State history, frenzied activity is underway to set the stage in Mamallapuram.

The Chennai Airport is being spruced up to welcome President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the two-day informal India-China summit.

Six bays have been reserved for the visit, says airport director Sreekumar.

“Three bays for fixed-wing aircraft and three for helicopters.” The aircraft carrying Xi Jinping is likely to arrive at 2.30 pm, while Modi is expected to arrive by 12.30 pm.

ALSO READ | No need for other countries to comment on India's internal affairs: MEA's sharp response on Xi's Kashmir remark

While Modi will take the aerial route to Mamallapuram, Xi may travel by land or air.

Walls around Gate-5 of the airport are now covered with paintings highlighting India-China cultural ties, say sources. Beautification works around the airport are also nearly complete.

An old building near the Meenambakkam police station has been converted into a park.

A footpath has been laid and walls have been painted with colourful graffiti.

From the airport, Modi will travel by air till Thiruvidanthai, 20 km away from Mamallapuram. He will be staying at a top resort in Covelong. Security has also been beefed up near a popular star hotel at Guindy.

No stone is being left unturned by security agencies. Surveillance cameras have been fixed every 50-100 metres on the East Coast Road. Resorts have been asked to double-check their entries.

Welcome the dignitaries, says CM

Describing the summit as a historic event, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to welcome both leaders wholeheartedly