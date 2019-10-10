‘Mere exchange of words is not criminal intimidation’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has recently stated that simple intimidation without real intention to cause harm will not attract Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Justice V Parthiban made the observation while allowing a revision petition filed by one PB Chinnavenkata Raja of Tirunelveli against the dismissal of his discharge plea by a trial court in Tirunelveli in a criminal intimidation case.

The judge opined that there was no material available to frame charge against the petitioner under the section. “It appears to be a civil dispute with regard to business transaction between the complainant and the petitioner and mere exchange of words by the petitioner cannot be construed as criminal intimidation,” he added. Moreover, the trial court has not given proper reason as to why the discharge petition could not be considered favourably, pointed out the judge and discharged the petitioner from the criminal intimidation charge.