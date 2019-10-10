No resort rooms available for tourists this weekend at Mahabalipuram

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Resorts at Mahabalipuram are out of bounds for tourists for this weekend as they are almost booked ahead of the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

When Express checked popular apps like Make My Trip and Goibibo, none of the resorts were available for the next few days.

Krishnaraj T, a fifth-generation resident of Mahabalipuram and owner of Mamalla Beach Resorts, said police officials were booking the resorts.

A high number of delegates from both countries are expected to be in the temple town for the summit scheduled on October 11 and 12. About 6000 police officials, political party cadre and officials of other State and central agencies too would be staying at Mahabalipuram.

Sources at Jades Country Club, a beach resort in the coastal town, said all 30 suites have been booked till the summit was over. However, they did not divulge who had booked the suites. While resorts at Mahabalipuram may be occupied by delegates of India and China, the ones outside the town are being booked by police and other officials.

Earlier, officials of Kancheepuram Collectorate had requested hoteliers not to rent rooms for tourists till the event is over. The monuments in the town are also closed for public.

Apart from just business, hoteliers feel this summit will further boost tourism and lift Mahabalipuram to a special place in history. ''Of late, this is the biggest visit. They could have had this event anywhere, but they chose the temple town. It is a very special occasion for Mahabalipuram,'' said Krishnaraj.

A police official said personnel were spread out across East Coast Road and resorts have been advised to double check entries. ''From high-end resorts to mid and low range resorts, all of them are advised to thoroughly check the credentials of customers and also ensure CCTVs are working properly,'' the official said.

Apart from thick security blanket, personnel will be spread out in the villages in plainclothes as well.

The Prime Minister is expected to land at Thiruvidanthai, 20 km away from Mahabalipuram. It is learnt that Modi is likely to stay at a top resort at Covelong during the summit. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up near a popular star hotel at Guindy as well.