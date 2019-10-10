Sengottaiyan promises funds for bridge works

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/TIRUNELVELI: Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that Nandhan Canal project, a major water resource for Vikravandi Assembly constituency, will be completed soon.

After canvassing for votes for Muthamizselvan, AIADMK candidate for Vikrawandi by-election, at Kanai, Kanjanur, Vengayakuppam, Melkaranai and Sangeethamangalam, Sengottaiyan spoke to media persons and said that the State government had already allotted `15 crore for the Nandhan Canal project. “Major works of this project have been completed. Action will be taken to allot additional funds so that the remaining works will be completed. Under the project, canals will be revamped and 12 ponds will be deepened in order to store water. The high school in Kanjanur will be upgraded to higher secondary school,” he promised.

DMK govt brought schemes for women’s welfare:

Stalin Tirunelveli: Campaigning for Congress’ Ruby Manoharan in Nanguneri Assembly constituency on Wednesday, DMK chief MK Stalin said that the late DMK president M Karunanidhi-led government had brought various welfare schemes for the benefit of women. The opposition leader who addressed the voters during ‘Thinnai Piratcharam’ organised in Nochikulam, Krishnapuram and Sivanthipatti villages said that it was Karunanidhi who helped the women get equal rights in family property. Stalin blamed that 40 to 50 per cent of the funds allocated to the projects of Public Works and Highways are going to the pocket of those attached to the AIADMK under the pretext of commission.

Min faints during election campaign

Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju fainted while participating in an election campaign near Nanguneri here on Wednesday. Sources said that he had felt uneasy due to low blood pressure and was rushed to a private hospital. “He will be discharged on Wednesday or Thursday,” they said.