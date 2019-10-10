Woman drinks beer in auto, driver held for public drinking

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a video of a woman drinking beer in an autorickshaw went viral on social media, the Rural Police have stepped in and taken action under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, invoking section 41(K) that concerns with consuming alcohol in public. Only, they have booked the auto driver instead of the woman who availed of the transport service. Given that the ‘crime’ happened in his auto, the driver is being held responsible for it.

According to the police, the video shows a woman (who seems to be in her 30s) drinking beer from a bottle in the passenger seat of the auto. With the video going viral, the police managed to trace the auto driver.

On Tuesday, based on a complaint from Pollachi West Sub-Inspector Chinnakamanan, Selvakumar was booked under section 41(K) of the Prohibition Act. He has been released on station bail. The police have hinted that they would not be taking action against the woman.

The police are yet to talk to her about the issue.