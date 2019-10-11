7 fishermen held by SL

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as seven country boat fishermen who ventured into sea from Mallipattinam were allegedly detained by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the international borders. According to sources, Rethinamani (25), Murugan (40), Saravanan (25) of Mallipattinam sailed into the sea in a fibreglass country boat owned by Venkatesh of the same area on Wednesday. Similarly, Udhaya (28), Ilakkiyan (30) of Keechankuppam, Kanagaraj (34), Kalaidasan (30) of Chinnamedu also sailed into the sea in a boat owned by Mohammed Mohideen of Kallivayalthottam. Reportedly, when these fishermen were off the coast of Mallipattinam, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel detained them, alleging that they have crossed the international borders.

All seven fishermen were taken to the Kangesanthurai harbour in Sri Lanka. The fisherfolk from Sri Lanka reportedly conveyed this to the fisherfolk in Mallipattinam.