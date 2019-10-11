Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna varsity gives police hi-tech edge with drones

As per the CASR officials, the app provides a complete aerial view of the entire stretch along with analytical information, which the police had specifically wanted to be included.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University and its Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR) have played a crucial role in making the summit safer and secure. For, the Centre is helping the police department with its expertise in drone technology. CASR has done photogrammetric mapping of the entire stretch of road, on which the Chinese President will be travelling to reach Mahabalipuram. It has also developed a special app, which has been given to the police, to help them chalk out the security measures.      

As per the CASR officials, the app provides a complete aerial view of the entire stretch along with analytical information, which the police had specifically wanted to be included. “Police had asked for specific information, such as how much time it will take to travel from one point to another,” said an official of CASR. A total of 45 police personnel have been trained in drone handling.
Apart from the drones given to the cops, the CASR has four drones on standby.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna University drones
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp